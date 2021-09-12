Charles "Charlie" E. Smith

December 22, 1927-September 7, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Charles "Charlie" E. Smith, 93, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one-hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Arcadia Unit at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline.

Charlie was born on December 22, 1927 to George and Theresa (Bernet) Smith. He graduated from Springfield High School and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He then attended Springfield Community College before transferring and graduating from St. Louis University in 1958. During college, Charlie joined the FBI as a clerk where he met and married Mary Louise Hunn. After graduation, he applied and achieved agent status and shortly thereafter transferred to the FBI Phoenix Divisional office. He later served FBI tours in Killeen and San Antonio, TX, Jackson and Columbus, MS, briefly back to Springfield, IL, and then on to the Quad Cities where he retired as Special Agent in Charge in 1980 after 30 years of service. Charlie received much recognition for his service. Most notably, he received special recognition from then FBI Director, J. Edgar Hoover, for taking part in apprehending an FBI Top 10 Fugitive in Phoenix. In retirement, Charlie enjoyed collecting coins, arts and crafts, bird watching, growing roses, and eating breakfast at Cracker Barrel. Above all, Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving are his children, Kathryn (William) Fey, Carolyn (Kevin) Puebla, Charles David (Christine) Smith, Michael (Christine) Smith, and Thomas (Lucy) Smith; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barb Smith; and nephews, Mathew and Patrick Smith.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Edward, Robert, David, Albert, George, and Walter Smith; and sister, Frances Ries.