Charles J. White

March 13, 1934-January 4, 2022

Charles J. White passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family overlooking his favorite place in the world, his beautiful backyard. His last day was filled with visits from his loyal deer coming to pay their respects as well as his family sharing heartfelt memories.

Mr. White, affectionately known as Poppa Charlie by those who loved him most, was the Art teacher at Rock Island High School for 30 years. He changed an unbelievable amount of lives and touched so many hearts during his time at Rocky. His love of teaching was only outweighed by the love he showed his family. Poppa was a role model for many of life's lessons.

He met the love of his life, Evie Rains, while lifeguarding on his parent's beach on July 4th, 1959. Granny and Poppa were married July 30th,1960.

Poppa was the dad all fathers should strive to be. Granny and Poppa started their family in Chariton, Iowa when their first born Chris joined them in August of 1961. During that time Poppa began his teaching career. Their family grew in September 1963 when their only daughter Alicia was born. They lived in Chariton for a total of 4 years.

Poppa and Granny then moved to Rock Island, Illinois where they truly planted their roots. Their family was completed when their third child Erik was born in 1965. When they moved to Rock Island they bought 1032 which was truly the home all their children and grandchildren were raised in. You can't think of Poppa without thinking of 1032. Poppa was a DIY guy and could fix anything, even if it took a bottle of glue and a roll of tape. Granny and Poppa put everything they had into that beautiful home. When I think about my childhood, almost all my memories are of Poppa and Granny and the time spent there. Which is fitting, since I started staying at that house when I was only 2 weeks old.

Poppa retired after 30 years of Teaching Art at Rock Island High School. He loved Rocky and the great students he had. Even as his students graduated, he would still get frequent visits. I believe this shows how dedicated, loyal, and loving of an educator Poppa truly was. You can't talk about Rocky without Mr. White being brought up in discussion. While at Rocky Poppa started the Bonsai Club. He was so proud of all his students, and appreciated them staying in contact. He truly enjoyed his time at Rocky thanks to the students and the staff.

Within 4 weeks of retirement he became my (Danny's) full-time babysitter. He went from teaching art to high schoolers to changing my diapers. Granny always remarks how amazing it was, because he never changed one of his own children's diapers. Poppa turned out to be the best babysitter anyone could ask for.

Poppa was blessed with 8 Grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In chronological order by age Danny Gates, Matthew DeVooght, Charlie Kate White, Whitney White, Jason White, Ryan White, Chase White, and Grace White. His two Great Grandchildren are Parker and Lawson Gates. He was the epitome of a grandpa. He made each and every child feel special and loved. He could see every child's talents and only built those talents up and encouraged us. He treated all of us a little differently, knowing what we each individually needed. Growing up we were surrounded by our cousins spending countless hours playing at 1032.

In his free time after retirement Poppa painted his unique shaped canvases. He could complete 2-3 paintings a month. Poppa was a true artist and his paintings show his love of nature, and the female form. His artwork has brought joy to many people of all backgrounds.

The family would like to thank Bodie Amerson for his dedication, kindness and love throughout the many years he has helped our family. We would also like to thank Trinity Hospice for their help during this difficult time.

Services for Charles will be at 1:00 pm Saturday at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday at the Knox Capel. Memorials may be made in care of the RIFAC Foundation to assist in the purchase of an all handicap playground. To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, please visit www.wheelanpressly.com.