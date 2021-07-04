Menu
Charles R. Wigant
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Charles R. Wigant

July 9, 1930-July 3, 2021

ORION-Charles R. Wigant, 90, of Orion, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Hope Creek Nursing Center, East Moline.

Visitation will be held from 10-12pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at United Methodist Church, Orion. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church, Orion.

Charles was born on July 9, 1930, in Bishop Hill, IL, the son of Ray and Lucille (Whipple) Wigant. He married Mary J. Gritton on August 20, 1956, in Palmyra, MO. Charles was a truck driver, retiring from Valley Construction. He was a member of the Teamsters, and a hobby farmer. He was a member of Orion United Methodist Church as well as the Henry County Farm Bureau.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, children, Charles (Yvonne) Wigant Jr., Peggy (Michael) Crayne, John (Robin) Wigant, Julie (Ronald) Blank, and Carol (Jeffrey) Cochuyt. 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Sister, Martha Mae Wigant, and brother Wilbur (Barbara) Wigant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Betty Carlson and Audrey Short.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Orion United Methodist Church
407 - 12th Avenue, Orion, IL
Jul
6
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Orion United Methodist Church
407 - 12th Avenue, Orion, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear of you father's passing. Prayers for you and your family.
Bob and Sandy Gonzalez
Work
July 6, 2021
We didn't know Charles but are good friends with Julie and her husband Ron. Our condolences to all of the family.
Jim and Janet Larson
July 4, 2021
All the Wigant "kids", We all ride the bus together for school. I am very sorry to learn of your father's passing. Please know I'm thinking of all of you at this difficult time. Sincerely, Denise DeDecker
Denise DeDecker
July 4, 2021
