Charles R. Wigant

July 9, 1930-July 3, 2021

ORION-Charles R. Wigant, 90, of Orion, passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Hope Creek Nursing Center, East Moline.

Visitation will be held from 10-12pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at United Methodist Church, Orion. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will be at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church, Orion.

Charles was born on July 9, 1930, in Bishop Hill, IL, the son of Ray and Lucille (Whipple) Wigant. He married Mary J. Gritton on August 20, 1956, in Palmyra, MO. Charles was a truck driver, retiring from Valley Construction. He was a member of the Teamsters, and a hobby farmer. He was a member of Orion United Methodist Church as well as the Henry County Farm Bureau.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, children, Charles (Yvonne) Wigant Jr., Peggy (Michael) Crayne, John (Robin) Wigant, Julie (Ronald) Blank, and Carol (Jeffrey) Cochuyt. 10 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren. Sister, Martha Mae Wigant, and brother Wilbur (Barbara) Wigant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Betty Carlson and Audrey Short.

