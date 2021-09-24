Charles A. Windisch

MOLINE-Charles A. Windisch, 101, of Moline, IL, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Hope Creek Nursing Home, East Moline, IL.

Services will be Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 10:30 am, at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to service. Burial will be in Rose Lawn Memorial Estates in Moline.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Charles was born in Omaha, NE, on January 28, 1920, to Charles and Ida Mae (Jones) Windisch. On November 15, 1945, in Clinton, IA, he married H. Pauline Quantance who preceded him in death May 7, 2021.

In his youth Charles traveled with a trapeze act with the Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Circus. As an adult, he was employed at International Harvester Company Farmall Works in Rock Island, IL, for 43 years. He enjoyed Ham Radio, and doing different projects with electricity.

Survivors include his daughter, Paula (Roger) Bacus of Moline; his sons, Rick (Leanne Johnson) Windisch of Moline, Robert W. (Sandy) Windisch of Coyne Center, IL, and Chuck (Jane Taylor) Windisch of East Moline, IL; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Jack (Barb) Quantance of Clinton, IA.

In addition to his wife, Pauline, he was preceded in death by a sister, and a daughter-in-law.

Family and friends are invited to express online condolences at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.