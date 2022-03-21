Charlie Thomas Bailey

March 22, 1988-March 15, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Charlie Thomas Bailey, age 33 of East Moline, Illinois passed away March 15, 2022, in Moline, IL surrounded by dedicated first responders and everyday heroes.

He was born March 22, 1988, to Charlie F. and Velvet Bailey. To his given family he was "Bubba," to his Hy-Vee and P&D Cleaning Services family, Charlie; the nicest guy you'll ever meet, the comforter, the friend. He shared his light with every person he met.

Following graduation from UTHS in 2006, he volunteered at the YMCA, where he met his forever love Sarah. He was the definition of humble, kind, and loving. Bubba loved his family and was happiest being a father and hero to his Bailey crew. He truly made his Daddy proud!

After a decade of service at Hy-Vee Silvis, he officially gained the title "The Meat Man." In this role, he was more than the guy behind the counter, he was the "Smile in Every Aisle." Charlie lived for a sarcastic comment, an opportunity to prank a friend. His infectious smile and ridiculous chuckle will be missed every day!

Smile. Say "I love you," and know he would say, "I Love You More!"

Preceded in death by his mother. Forever cherished by his family, he is survived by his father Charlie F. Bailey; loving partner Sarah J. Hillman; children Lucien, Isaiah, Bryce, Abigail; his siblings Renita, Charlotte (George) Bailey, Cassandra McCullough, Candice (John) Tapia, Cecelia, Clarissa, and a host of nieces and nephews. Charlie didn't just love his biological family, he is loved and survived by his "adopted" brothers and sisters and the entire Mt. Zion and Hy-Vee family.

Thank you to everyone that aided in the care of our brother.

Memorial donations may be made to Trimble Funeral Home at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com. Service details to follow.