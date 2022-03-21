Menu
Charlie Thomas Bailey
1988 - 2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Charlie Thomas Bailey

March 22, 1988-March 15, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Charlie Thomas Bailey, age 33 of East Moline, Illinois passed away March 15, 2022, in Moline, IL surrounded by dedicated first responders and everyday heroes.

He was born March 22, 1988, to Charlie F. and Velvet Bailey. To his given family he was "Bubba," to his Hy-Vee and P&D Cleaning Services family, Charlie; the nicest guy you'll ever meet, the comforter, the friend. He shared his light with every person he met.

Following graduation from UTHS in 2006, he volunteered at the YMCA, where he met his forever love Sarah. He was the definition of humble, kind, and loving. Bubba loved his family and was happiest being a father and hero to his Bailey crew. He truly made his Daddy proud!

After a decade of service at Hy-Vee Silvis, he officially gained the title "The Meat Man." In this role, he was more than the guy behind the counter, he was the "Smile in Every Aisle." Charlie lived for a sarcastic comment, an opportunity to prank a friend. His infectious smile and ridiculous chuckle will be missed every day!

Smile. Say "I love you," and know he would say, "I Love You More!"

Preceded in death by his mother. Forever cherished by his family, he is survived by his father Charlie F. Bailey; loving partner Sarah J. Hillman; children Lucien, Isaiah, Bryce, Abigail; his siblings Renita, Charlotte (George) Bailey, Cassandra McCullough, Candice (John) Tapia, Cecelia, Clarissa, and a host of nieces and nephews. Charlie didn't just love his biological family, he is loved and survived by his "adopted" brothers and sisters and the entire Mt. Zion and Hy-Vee family.

Thank you to everyone that aided in the care of our brother.

Memorial donations may be made to Trimble Funeral Home at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com. Service details to follow.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 21, 2022.
I no longer live in Il. But Silvis Hy-Vee was my store. I remember one time when I was looking for something. Charlie saw this and came out from the counter and offered his help. I told my Daughter and she knew who I was talking about. She knew Charlie. Hy-Vee has lost a great person.
Karla McKee
March 22, 2022
Charlie was like one of my own kids. I loved him that way. I am going to miss seeing him and hearing that sweet voice say "hi Momma" and seeing that amazing smile. My husband said that God painted a perpetual smile on his face. I believe that is true. Charlie was truly a one of a kind. I´m heartbroken that he is gone. The world will not be the same without him. Love and prayers to you all.
Shonda Rummel
Other
March 21, 2022
The first time I met Charlie he was a sweet little second grader in the class that I was student teaching. He was the sweetest boy with the biggest smile. You truly could not have a bad day after he flashed that smile at you. Fast forward about ten years...My husband told me about this super nice kid who started in the meat department at Hy-Vee. When he told me his name I realized it was the same sweet boy from my very first class. The first time I saw him at Hy-Vee there was no doubt it was the same Charlie Bailey when he flashed that smile. Charlie you will be missed and you have touched so many lives in your 33 years. Thanks for making my first teaching assignment so special! Soon...
Kathy Karstens
School
March 21, 2022
what a great guy he was. so sorry.
knox family
March 21, 2022
