Charlotte Darlene McCardell

December 2, 1935-April 4, 2022

Charlotte Darlene McCardell, 87, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Unity Point of Rock Island.

In her loving memory a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 23, at Roosters Bar & Grill (2130 3rd Avenue) from 2pm-6pm.