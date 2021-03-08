Menu
Charlotte A. Wiese
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Charlotte A. Wiese

September 18, 1926-February 17, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Charlotte A. Wiese, 94, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Silver Cross Nursing Center, Rock Island, Illinois.

A live-streamed memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island (and may be viewed at wheelanpressly.com/live-stream/Rock Island). Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Current public gathering guidelines regarding social distancing, facemasks and capacity will be observed.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Moline or to Arrowhead Ranch.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
Mar
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue, Rock Island, IL
Mar
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave, Rock Island, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Charlottes' passing, she was a wonderful lady. Take care
The Nye Family
March 9, 2021
Hey Beth. Your Mom had a nice long life. Hope all is well otherwise. I came across our kindergarten class picture the other day when searching for an old photo of Blake Anderson to wish him a Happy 60th birthday.
Charles Banks
March 3, 2021
