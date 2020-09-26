Charmaine J. DeCrane

January 1, 1942- September 23, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Charmaine J. DeCrane, 78, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island.

A memorial mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley, with Fr. Anthony Ego officiating. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, with private burial at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Atkinson, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the church. Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley, is assisting the family.

Charmaine was born January 1, 1942, in Moline. She was raised by her mother, Roberta Adams and grandmother, Florence Adams. She married Charles E. DeCrane on June 25, 1960, in Milan, Illinois. He died September 16, 2018.

Char worked at Enid's Beauty Shop in Moline, before going to work for the Moline School System. She was a teacher's aide, a nurse's aide, and a cafeteria aide for Horace Mann Elementary School in Moline. She was also a lifelong member of the PTA.

She was an active member of Saint Maria Goretti Catholic Church, Coal Valley, where she volunteered for funeral luncheons for over 30 years, was a past president of the Ladies' Guild, and was recognized by the Peoria Diocese for her years of service. She enjoyed crafts and knitting, making dolls for African children and hats and scarves for the needy.

Char is survived by two children, Kathryn (Byron) Otto of Blue Grass, Iowa, and Jonathan DeCrane of Coal Valley; her adopted sisters and their families; her extended family at Illini Restorative Care; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Karen DeCrane; her mother and grandmother; and uncles, Jim and Bob Adams, and Ralph Adams, who was like a brother to her.

