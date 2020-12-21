Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheri Lee Logan
1969 - 2020
BORN
1969
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Cheri Lee Logan

September 27, 1969-December 20, 2020

BETTENDORF-Cheri Lee Logan, 51, went peacefully home to her Lord on Sunday, December 20th. She died surrounded by her family in their Bettendorf, IA home after a year-long struggle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 24, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, where her live-streamed service can be viewed on Rafferty Funeral Home's Facebook at 10:00 am. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. With COVID restrictions, attendance will be limited to 125 people and social distancing along with masks will be required. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Born on Sept. 27, 1969 to Robert and Rose Werner of Farmington, IL, Cheri attended Farmington High School, where she made many life-long friends. She then went on to study psychology and sociology at St. Ambrose University, where she met Tom Logan. They were married on September 29, 1990 and settled in the Quad Cities. Despite encouragement from her professors to pursue a master's degree, Cheri chose to remain at home to focus on her growing family and became a stay-at-home wife and mother. She loved her husband and eight children dearly. Her love for her children and passion for education led her to join the Heart of Mary Educators homeschooling community in an effort to provide the best possible education for them.

Cheri's untiring and sacrificial love for her family was rooted in her love for God and her Catholic faith. A member of St. Anne Catholic Church in East Moline, Cheri lived out her faith through service to others, especially young people. She founded a high school youth group and Bible Study, which she helped to run for fifteen years. For fun, she hosted summer art camps at her house for children to learn unique crafts. Another passion of hers was the pro-life cause. She belonged to the Christ Child Society, organized youth trips to participate in the D.C. March for Life, and taught Natural Family Planning through the Couple to Couple League for twenty years both locally and internationally. Cheri was known for her loving kindness, fun and joyful personality, and hospitality to her friends, family, and those she met.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but especially by her family: her husband, Tom; her parents, Robert and Rose Werner; her children, Rachel (David) Pedersen, Isaac (Noelle) Logan and grandbaby Walter, Grace Logan and fiancé Brian Guerrero, Adeline, Mary, Marta, Raymond and Bridget; her sister, Tess (John) Schell; her brother Chris (Fern) Werner, and her special sister and dear friend, Tristi Saari.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to St. Anne Church of East Moline, Quad Cities Christian School, and the Women's Choice Center.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
24
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
East Moline, IL
Dec
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Anne Catholic Church
East Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Been thinking of you guys every so often. Sad to hear of your loss. Makes me sadder we never took time to come over to visit you guys. So sorry again for your loss she was a very very special person. Just found out today about your loss thinking of you yours miss you buddy we had a Lot of great times in college. Best wishes
Patrick Slykhuis
Friend
November 13, 2021
Tom & family, It was with great sadness that we learned about the death of your wife & mother, Cheri. We were unaware of her illness. We have offered up prayers in her name & for those of you, who will mourn her death for a very long time. RIP Cheri.
Charlie & Deanna Johannes (E.Mol. neighbors)
December 26, 2020
So sorry for the loss of such an important part of your lives. She was a remarkable person who touched many.
Dave and Sharon Cinotto
December 22, 2020
What a beautiful obituary! Cheri's actions spoke louder than words. We will miss her and pray for her repose, although she is probably already praying for us before God! Great love goes out to the Logans and all their family and friends!
The Olson Family
December 22, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results