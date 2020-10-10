Menu
Cheryl Ann Dubbs
1948 - 2020
Cheryl Ann Dubbs

July 13, 1948-October 4, 2020

MOLINE-Cheryl Ann Dubbs, 72, Moline, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at her home. Private family services were held at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cheryl Weime was born on July 13, 1948 in Moline, the daughter of John Holly and Barbara Ruth (Black) Weime. She graduated Class of 1966 from Moline High School, then was off to receive her RN BSN from the University of Plymouth England. Cheryl worked as a nurse in England, Canada and finally in San Diego, CA. She owned "The Other Woman" a high end French Silk Store in Del Mar, CA, which catered to many of the California Elite. She was a certified open water diver, loved the ocean, the outdoors, animals, all sports, especially tennis.

Survivors include her brother John "Jack" Alan Weime, Moline, several nieces and nephews, and many friends, here and around the world.

She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Jon Wesley Weime, brother Donald Francis Weime and sister Barbara Jeanne Gunn.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 10, 2020.
