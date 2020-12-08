Cheryl Dralle

April 21, 1926-December 5, 2020

GENESEO-Cheryl Dralle, 94, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Due to the pandemic and Illinois COVID 19 policies, the family will be having a private graveside service on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. Reverend Bruce Bergthold will officiate. Memorials may be directed to the Cheryl Dralle Memorial Fund.

Cheryl was born April 21, 1926, the daughter of Albert and Bertha (Anderson) McCune, in Moline, IL. She graduated from Moline High School in 1944. Cheryl married Richard Dralle on August 18, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 20, 2003. She was employed as a library assistant at Northside Elementary School, Geneseo. Cheryl was very family oriented and was an excellent cook and baker. She loved baking holiday cookies and had a secret recipe for Swedish Potato Bologna. She was a member of First Congregational Church, where she was the church secretary for several years.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dawn Lewis, Geneseo, Darsa Coughlin, Livonia, MI, Dane (Mary) Dralle, Morton, IL, and Darin (Denise) Dralle, Geneseo; grandchildren, Steven (Natalie) Lewis, Ryan Lewis, Lesley (Jason) Rice, Eric (Katy) Fitch, Molly (Brett) Clark, Donnie Coughlin, Dana Dralle, Seth (Amy) Dralle, Kira Dralle, and Ben (Hillary) Dralle; great grandchildren, Blake, Miya, Kaiya, Julianna, and Layla Lewis, Jordan and Jacob Contrino, Dom Lewis, and Valentina and Jacob Fitch; brother, Allyn McCune, East Moline, IL; and sister, Janet Hemmingson, East Moline, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Bertha; husband, Richard; and brothers, Albert "Dick" McCune and Robert L. McCune.