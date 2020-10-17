Christine A. Gernant

June 14, 1969 - October 16, 2020

Christine Ann Gernant, of East Moline, passed away, Friday, October 16, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, where Christine was a member. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is assisting the family.

Christine was born on June 14, 1969, in Moline, the daughter of Jon and Ellen (Gottsche) Whitcomb. She graduated from Moline High School in 1987. She then graduated from Western Illinois University in 1994, with a BA in Education. Christine married Bill Gernant and together they had two sons. She loved being around children and taught third grade for most of her career at Perry Elementary School in Carpentersville, Illinois. She enjoyed watching movies, especially sci-fi; reading, playing cards and being with her family and friends. Christine's favorite treats were Whitey's and Starbucks. She also loved her cats, Oreo and Double Stuff, and her dog, Winnie.

She is survived by her children, Harrison (Jennifer) Gernant, Geneseo, and Stephan Gernant, Colona; grandchildren, Tristan, Aidyn, Evelyn, and Lani; father, Jon Whitcomb, Moline; siblings, John Whitcomb, Longmont, CO, and Jannette Whitcomb, Carbondale, CO.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Ellen.

Christine was hampered by a rare disease for many years and she is now at peace.

