Christopher E. Erwin Sr.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Christopher E. Erwin, Sr.

May 19, 1958-September 20, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Christopher E. Erwin, Sr., 63, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Monday, September 20, 2021, at home surrounded by family just hours before his beloved Green Bay Packers won on Monday Night Football.

Services to celebrate Chris' life will be Friday, September 24, beginning at 3:00 p.m. with a graveside service at Coal Valley Cemetery. The celebration will continue from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a hospitality gathering at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. Memorials may be made to the family.

Christopher Eugene Erwin was born May 19, 1958, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Bobby Sr. and Adele (Carstens) Erwin. He married the love of his life, Sheree Yeargle, on September 1, 1995, in Rock Island

He worked as a kitchen manager for Rudy's Tacos in Moline for many years. He was an avid football and Green Bay Packers' fan. He also loved camping and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Chris is survived by his wife, Sheree of Coal Valley; sons, Zachary (Ashley) Erwin of Coal Valley, Christopher Erwin, Jr. of Davenport, Chad Erwin of Davenport, Ryan (Stacy) Holderfield of Moline, Michael (Melissa) Holderfield of Moline, and Joseph (Kayla) Holderfield of Moline; seven grandchildren; siblings, Kimberly Ballou of Kewanee, Illinois, Denita Hackett of Davenport, Bobby Erwin, Jr., of Davenport, Michelle (Gregory) Woods of Bondurant, Iowa, and Melissa Smith of Davenport; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to give special thanks to Maggie and everyone at Genesis Hospice for the wonderful care given to Chris, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 23, 2021.
