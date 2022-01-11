Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Clairene A. Sims

Clairene A. Sims

December 22, 1948-January 6, 2021

Clairene A. Sims, 73, of Rock Island passed away Thursday, January 6, 2021 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Clairene was born on December 22, 1948 in Rock Island, the daughter of Clair and Irene (Courtney) Sims. She was a data clerk for the Rock Island Arsenal for 22 years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 11, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home (Rock Island)
3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL
Jan
14
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home (Rock Island)
3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, IL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of Clairene passing. Many fond memories living across the street on 30th. Loved the family.
Judy Hunter Myers
Friend
January 10, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results