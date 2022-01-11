Clairene A. Sims

December 22, 1948-January 6, 2021

Clairene A. Sims, 73, of Rock Island passed away Thursday, January 6, 2021 at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 am Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline.

Clairene was born on December 22, 1948 in Rock Island, the daughter of Clair and Irene (Courtney) Sims. She was a data clerk for the Rock Island Arsenal for 22 years.

Those left to cherish her memory are her cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

