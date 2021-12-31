Menu
Clark "Smitty" Smith
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

Clark "Smitty" Smith

October 27, 1942-December 24, 2021

MOLINE-Clark "Smitty" Smith, of Moline, died peacefully surrounded by family on December 24, 2021 in Bettendorf, IA at the age of 79.

Smitty was born on October 27, 1942 in Rock Island, IL to Erwin and Dorothy Smith. He married Mary Harl, his wife of 58 years, on February 8, 1963. Together they welcomed two sons, Scott and Tom.

Smitty had a long career as a mechanic. In 1965 he started his successful business life with his first service station. Once he left the service station business he started focusing on Smitty's Towing, which he ran successfully until his retirement in 2004. In 2005, Smitty and Mary moved to Mesa, AZ where he worked part time as a bus monitor. In 2019, they moved back to the Quad Cities to be closer to family. He enjoyed watching his grandkids and great grandkids play sports.

Smitty had many interests and hobbies in his life. As a young adult he enjoyed racing Motorcycles at Tri City Motorcycle Club in Coal Valley. He stayed active in the Motor Sports world by working on cars or by sponsoring them. His love for Euchre followed him though his life, and it was known that on Friday nights you could find him at a card table with his dad.

Smitty is survived by his wife Mary Smith, children Scott (Stephanie) Smith of Moline IL, Thomas (Amy) Smith of Matherville, IL, siblings Larry (Karen) Smith Broomfield, CO, and Richard Hinrichs, CA, 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his Father Erwin Smith, Mother Dorothy Hinrichs, Step-Mother Pearl Smith, Step-Father Leroy Hinrichs, and Sister Carol Smith-Morris.

As per Smitty's request there will be no visitation or funeral. Cremation rights were afforded to Schroder Mortuary in Silvis.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 31, 2021.
5 Entries
Smitty was a coworker of mine one of the nicest men I have come across in life, he will be sadly missed glad to have had the chance to get to know him Im sorry to hear of his passing God bless you
David A Mullett
Work
January 1, 2022
I met Smitty in 1975, I was 14 and he gave me my first real job at Smitty´s Standard! A great man, who was an inspiration to me and a great boss and friend! I learned so much from him that I carry to this day. Mary, Scott and Tom - very sorry for your loss!!! As you know, Smitty touched many people´s lives - and I´m sure that you´re proud of that fact! :-) Take care, John
John Zimmer
Work
January 1, 2022
Back in the day, we had a lot of good times. So very sorry Mary to hear of his passing. Our prayers are with you and the boys
Jerry & Carol Martens
Friend
December 31, 2021
I will always remember Clark as a child when he would come to my parents in Geneseo, with Lucien and Mamie, I remember the fun times we had and always wondered how and where he was..so sorry we lost contact.. my deepest sympathies for your loss
Joyce Wisdom Evans
Family
December 31, 2021
Prayers for Mary Scott and Tom, we will always have fond memories of Clark he cared about everyone!!
Earline Clayton
Friend
December 31, 2021
