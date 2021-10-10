Reverend Clark Kent Stewart

November 18, 1959-October 7, 2021

Reverend Clark Kent Stewart passed away from COVID-19 complications on October 7, 2021 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Hospital in Rock Island, Illinois. Clark was born on November 18, 1959 in Jonestown, Mississippi, to Benny Walker and Dorothy (Stewart) Vesey. Clark was the oldest of 14 children, including stepbrothers and stepsisters. Clark moved to Rock Island at a young age and went to public schools in Rock Island, graduating with his high school diploma in 2008. Clark served in the National Guard for 6 years. Clark worked as a forklift driver in various factories for 47 years. His most recent employment was at the Rock Island Arsenal at JMTC where he served 4 years as a Term Contractor. He was a landlord for 22 years. Clark was a licensed and ordained a minister at Olivet Baptist Church. He served as an associate minister at Trinity Baptist Church and Macedonia Baptist Church. In 2007 Reverend Stewart established The Dedicated Few Christian Church, where he served the congregation as Pastor from 2007 to 2019. At the time of his death, he was a member of Second Baptist Church where Reverend Joseph D. Williamson, III was his Pastor.

Clark married LaGina Carrell in Rock Island, Illinois on November 16, 1996. They were married for 24 years.

Clark loved to cook ribs. He had his own special rub and sauce called BOO YAH Sauce. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, family and friends. Clark loved the LORD. He always talked about Momma keeping them in church at a young age. Clark never met a stranger. He was always trying to help anybody.

He leaves to cherish his memory: wife LaGina Stewart, mother Dorothy (Stewart) Vesey, Rock Island; father Benny Walker, Chicago, Illinois; Godmother Margaret Woods, daughters Celeste Stewart, Amanda Watson, son Dustin (Juanita) Stewart and stepson Phillip Carrell. Seven grandchildren and two step grandchildren. Clark had many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He had a special Big Brother Bob Wade who met Clark at a young age. Until Clark passed away he was forever grateful that Bob Wade came into his life.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather Clayton Vesey, Sr., a special aunt Earline Phillips, and stepsister Croemonia Vesey- Evans.

God saw that he was weak and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around him and whispered, "Come with me."

Live streamed funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island and can viewed online at https://www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream with Pastor Donald William Johnson officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.