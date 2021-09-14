Clifford A. Smith

February 3, 1949-September 12, 2021

PRINCETON-Clifford A. Smith, age 72, of Princeton, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home.

Clifford was born February 3, 1949 in Orion the son of Roy and Jean (Coulter) Smith. He married Jean Wallace on April 25, 1987 in Van Orin. Clifford was employed at Donnelly Printing as the warehouse manager retiring in 2010. He enjoyed hobby farming and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Smith of Princeton; six daughters, Sarah (Dave) Shearer of Rock Falls, Mandy (Kevin) Pinske of Rock Falls, Shari (Bryan) Williams of Peru, Becky (Jeremey) Mount of Malden, Patti Huffaker and Jenna (Richy) Humphreys of Wyanet; three brothers, Guy Smith of Orion, Charles (Georgia) Smith of Lynn Center and Dale (Janet) Smith of Princeton; 13 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

