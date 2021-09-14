Menu
Clifford A. Smith
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Garland Funeral Home
14733 IL HWY 92
Walnut, IL

Clifford A. Smith

February 3, 1949-September 12, 2021

PRINCETON-Clifford A. Smith, age 72, of Princeton, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his home.

Clifford was born February 3, 1949 in Orion the son of Roy and Jean (Coulter) Smith. He married Jean Wallace on April 25, 1987 in Van Orin. Clifford was employed at Donnelly Printing as the warehouse manager retiring in 2010. He enjoyed hobby farming and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Smith of Princeton; six daughters, Sarah (Dave) Shearer of Rock Falls, Mandy (Kevin) Pinske of Rock Falls, Shari (Bryan) Williams of Peru, Becky (Jeremey) Mount of Malden, Patti Huffaker and Jenna (Richy) Humphreys of Wyanet; three brothers, Guy Smith of Orion, Charles (Georgia) Smith of Lynn Center and Dale (Janet) Smith of Princeton; 13 grandchildren; and one great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Garland Funeral Home
14733 IL HWY 92, Walnut, IL
Garland Funeral Home
I am soooo sorry to hear about Cliff passing away. I just found out. Cliff was a classmate of mine in Orion. I remember when he came to Orion...he was soooo tall. I believe it was either 7th or 8th grade and we really needed him for our basketball team. LOL Cliff was tall and mighty but such a gentle soul. I wish I, we (our class) could've gotten together more...life passes by so quickly. Prayers to your family!!!
Mary Lou (Taets) Andrae
October 26, 2021
