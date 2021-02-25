Clifford W. "Waine" Yeater, Jr.

March 30, 1940-February 18, 2021

Waine, of Callahan, FL, passed February 18, 2021 in Jacksonville, Fl.

In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at First Christian Church of East Moline in the lower level. Face masks and social distancing will be required. There will be a private memorial service for the family following the visitation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the family.

Waine was born March 30, 1940 in Moline, IL, son of Clifford W. and Amy F, Kuehl Yeater.

On July 7, 1961 he married Marilyn G. Woy in Rock Island, IL. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2010.

Waine graduated from Rock Island High School, Class of 1958. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Rock Island for 31 years, retiring in 1992.

Waine enjoyed fishing and hunting, and traveling with his wife, Marilyn.

Waine is survived by son Richard (Karna), of Callahan, FL and brothers Kenneth of Reynolds, IL, Thomas, and Donald (Marsha) of Colona, IL, and Steven (Donna) of Waukegan, IL, and sister Faith Ann Ballard of Moline, IL, and sister-in-law Patricia (Hugh) Kuehl of Rock Island, IL, many nephews, nieces, and cousins.