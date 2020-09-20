Cloman Conley Jr.

January 8, 1944-September 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Cloman Conley Jr., 76, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until service time at the church. All visitors will be required to wear face masks. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Cloman was born on January 8, 1944 in Eudora, AR, the son of Cloman and Leedale (Rhode) Conley Sr. He married Shirley J. Williams on August 24, 1985 in Davenport. Cloman retired from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline, as a laborer. He enjoyed cooking, working on cars, taking care of his lawn, and collecting tools. Cloman loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids.

Cloman is survived by his wife, Shirley Conley; children, Sherin (Wendell) Booth, Lawrence (Candice) Conley, Laura (Craig) Stringfellow, Gail (Rev. Ricky) Bragg, Marcus "Wayne" (Richika) Robinson, Linda (James) Cottrell, Terrell (Georgette) Cade, Shawn Cade, and Yalanda (Jerrod) Nichols; grandchildren, Marcus Bragg, Damarco (Kristina) Conley, Craig Stringfellow II, Isaiah (Treazure) Bragg, Chrystopher Stringfellow, Carsyn Stringfellow, Laryn Conley, Cadyn Conley, Jerry Little, Ashari Robinson, Camille Leigh, Casstia Leigh, Chantelle (Thad) Munson, Shontan Sivels, Shawn Cade Jr., Kymonchea Cade, Deante Young, Breion Milton, Shakierah Hamilton, and Anita Little; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins; brothers, Eddie (Ruth) Conley and Robert (Betty) Conley; sister-in-law, Arnette Echoles; and his dog, Coco Conley. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Dessie M. Conley; and siblings, Lillie Carter, Jessie Conley, Edna Franklin, Gertrude Conley, Bennie Davis, Tommy Conley, and Joseph Conley.

