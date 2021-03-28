Cobrianda Anderson

March 23, 1987-March 24, 2021

DAVENPORT-Cobrianda Anderson, 34, of Davenport, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at home.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, at Word of Life Church, 1804 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation is 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Trimble Funeral Home, 701 12th Street, Moline.

Cobrianda Di'lonei Anderson was born March 23, 1987, in Rock Island, to Clinton Howard and Patricia Ann (Garrett) Anderson.

Cobri was a mother of four children, Jacobian, Serenity, Amoni, and King. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth Garrett, Alonzo Garett, and great-uncle, Lemuel Wiggins.

