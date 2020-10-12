Colleen M. Wales

September 13, 1935-October 8, 2020

MILAN-Colleen M. Wales, 85, of Milan, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. Funeral services for Colleen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave E., Milan. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Colleen was born September 13, 1935 in Andover, a daughter of Clifford W. and Verda M. (Lindahl) Rodell. She married Kenneth Wales on April 22, 1970. Kenneth passed away April 9, 2017. Colleen was a loving homemaker for her husband and children. She greatly enjoyed collecting treasures, especially bears, and spending time with her dogs. Colleen was a dedicated friend to many and she never settled for anything but the perfect greeting card. Colleen was also a faithfully reconnected member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, where she was first baptized and confirmed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Theresa) Thoren, Milan and Dawn (Russell) Hanson, North Carolina; grandchildren, Mariesa Thoren, Nicholas (Lakin) Thoren, Robert Hanson and Cristina Hanson; great grandson, Kyler Thoren; siblings, Gary Rodell, James (Virginia) Rodell and Carol (Gary) Barnes; sister in law, Judy Rodell; special niece, Michelle Johnson; caregiver, Rhonda Kinney and many extended family members and dear friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents; siblings, Maynard Rodell and Connie Lofgren; and sister in law, Julie Rodell.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com