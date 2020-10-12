Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Colleen M. Wales

Colleen M. Wales

September 13, 1935-October 8, 2020

MILAN-Colleen M. Wales, 85, of Milan, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at her home. Funeral services for Colleen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Augustana Lutheran Church, Andover. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 4th Ave E., Milan. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Colleen was born September 13, 1935 in Andover, a daughter of Clifford W. and Verda M. (Lindahl) Rodell. She married Kenneth Wales on April 22, 1970. Kenneth passed away April 9, 2017. Colleen was a loving homemaker for her husband and children. She greatly enjoyed collecting treasures, especially bears, and spending time with her dogs. Colleen was a dedicated friend to many and she never settled for anything but the perfect greeting card. Colleen was also a faithfully reconnected member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, where she was first baptized and confirmed.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Mark (Theresa) Thoren, Milan and Dawn (Russell) Hanson, North Carolina; grandchildren, Mariesa Thoren, Nicholas (Lakin) Thoren, Robert Hanson and Cristina Hanson; great grandson, Kyler Thoren; siblings, Gary Rodell, James (Virginia) Rodell and Carol (Gary) Barnes; sister in law, Judy Rodell; special niece, Michelle Johnson; caregiver, Rhonda Kinney and many extended family members and dear friends.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, parents; siblings, Maynard Rodell and Connie Lofgren; and sister in law, Julie Rodell.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.