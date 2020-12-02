Collin Jefferson

February 22, 1956-November 30, 2020

EAST MOLINE-Collin Jefferson, 64, of East Moline, passed away, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 1:30 pm at Rapids City Cemetery, Rapids City. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

Collin was born on February 22, 1956, in Moline, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Campbell) Jefferson. Collin attended United Township High School. He loved cars, doing carpentry work, and his cat Winston.

Survivors include his siblings, Beverly (Donald) Davidson, East Moline, Ronald Cobert, Lake Placid, FL, nephew, Matthew Jefferson, niece, Valarie Jefferson, and other numerous nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Raymond Russell Jefferson, and William Boehler.

