Connie D. Bivens

November 17, 1938-March 5, 2021

MOLINE-Connie D. Bivens, 82, of Moline, Illinois, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, Illinois.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The former Connie Darlene Bray was born November 17, 1938, in Pittsburg, Kansas, the daughter of Alger and Willa Mae (Johnson) Bray. She married Richard Lee Bivens on June 7, 1958, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Milan.

She worked at Wilson Junior High, Moline. She enjoyed ceramics, and collecting teapots, gardening, and her koi pond, and spending time with her family.

Connie is survived by her beloved husband, Richard; two children, Ricky (Lesa) Bivens of Galesburg, Illinois, and Sheri (Mark) Bequeaith of Milan, Illinois; grandchildren, Ryne, Connor, Steven, and April; great-grandchildren, Alex, Nick, Colton, and Mackenzie; and siblings, Sharon (Mike) Brown of Moline, James (Pat) Bray of Silvis, and Cindy (Bill) Powers of Moline. She was preceded in death by he parents.

