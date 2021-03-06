Menu
Connie D. Bivens
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
701 12TH Street
Moline, IL
Connie D. Bivens, 82, of Moline, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 6, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There are so many things that won't be the same without you. Thanksgiving, Christmas, family picnics, Saturdays at the Family Restaurant, getting cold drinks after leaving the Family Restaurant. And the next annual family thing we do ... coloring Easter eggs. When I was a kid, you would get these special dyes with oil and make the coolest eggs. I remember being fascinated while watching you make them so carefully. It's a little memory, and I have a lot of those. Countless ones. You've been an important and constant part of my life. It's not the same anymore. I love you and miss you. With love, Your niece Minda
Minda Powers-Douglas
March 9, 2021
Jeff Bequeaith
March 7, 2021
