There are so many things that won't be the same without you. Thanksgiving, Christmas, family picnics, Saturdays at the Family Restaurant, getting cold drinks after leaving the Family Restaurant. And the next annual family thing we do ... coloring Easter eggs. When I was a kid, you would get these special dyes with oil and make the coolest eggs. I remember being fascinated while watching you make them so carefully. It's a little memory, and I have a lot of those. Countless ones. You've been an important and constant part of my life. It's not the same anymore. I love you and miss you. With love, Your niece Minda

Minda Powers-Douglas March 9, 2021