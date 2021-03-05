Menu
Connie D'Hooge
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Connie D'Hooge

June 15, 1957-March 3, 2021

COAL VALLEY-Connie Sue D'Hooge, 63, of Coal Valley passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at her home.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Monday, March 8, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks will be required at all services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

Connie was born June 15, 1957 in Davenport, the daughter of Charles Hood and Ida Colleen Stearns. She married Richard "Dick" D'Hooge on February 21, 2003 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on June 11, 2012.

Connie retired from BarJan, Milan. She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband, Dick.

Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Stiles, Geneseo grandchildren, Sophia and Matthew; sisters, Pam (Rich) Downing, Bettendorf and Sherry (Dr. Richard) Boatman, Troy, IL and brother, Charles (Kelle) Hood, Jr., Denver, CO. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Beard.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry I didnt know you have always been my friend and I love you
Val
June 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Jim and Joan Kasenberg
March 6, 2021
I worked with Connie at Barjan, my thoughts and prayers to the family
Deb Henley
March 6, 2021
