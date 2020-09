Connie Jo Miller

May 19, 1945-September 25, 2020

Connie Jo Miller, 75, originally of Moline, IL passed peacefully on 9/25/2020. Her life was rich in experience, and she was loved by so many good friends.

She survived by her mother, Mary Jane Hinz of Phoenix, AZ, Gary Unferth of Knoxville, TN, stepsiblings Dennis Hinz, Susan Lacaeyse, Sally Scheuermann, and Tom Hinz.

Rest now in peace, Connie

Arrangements are pending. Call 865-712-9793 for updates