Mother Connie Rest In Peace and my Condolences and Prayers to the Moore family.
Mother Connie helped me keep my faith. She Alaways said to me " You have to pray, God hears you" She had her hair whipped, and her stilettos matched her Sunday Attire. I told her I be checking you out. She was always was dressed.Her smile lit the room and she loved her family. I would see her in JcPennys shopping. We was suppose to go shoe shopping. You will truly be missed. I will never forget what you told me and God made it happen. Your a blessing and and I love you.
Letja Knox
Family
March 22, 2021
I worked with Connie at the Fountains. I missed her when she left. Two things I will never forget about Connie I new she was praying for me and I for her. Also that her husband would be in that parking lot to pick her up. I loved her and will always think of her as a sister in Christ. Prayers for the family´s healing.
Molly Gerard
March 18, 2021
To the Moore family, We send our condolences on the lost life of Mrs. Moore. May God's arm of protection continue to be around the family to help you get through this difficult time. In Faith- Terra Ewing and Family
Terra Ewing
Friend
March 18, 2021
Pastor Moore and family, my family as well as the Mt. Emory Baptist Church family extend our heartfelt sympathy in the loss of your loved one. We are praying for you, your family, and your congregation during this difficult time.
Blessings, Pastor Johnny & Lady Regina Nichols
Pastor & Lady Nichols
March 18, 2021
Rest in paradise dear cousin. Pastor Moore, Monkey, Jeffrey, Key and family, my sincere condolences.
Love Tisha