Mother Connie Rest In Peace and my Condolences and Prayers to the Moore family.



Mother Connie helped me keep my faith. She Alaways said to me " You have to pray, God hears you"

She had her hair whipped, and her stilettos matched her Sunday Attire.

I told her I be checking you out. She was always was dressed.Her smile lit the room and she loved her family. I would see her in JcPennys shopping. We was suppose to go shoe shopping.

You will truly be missed. I will never forget what you told me and God made it happen. Your a blessing and and I love you.

Letja Knox Family March 22, 2021