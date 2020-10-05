Connie Scovil

June 26, 1923-October 3, 2020

Matherville, Illinois - Connie Scovil, 97, of Matherville, Illinois died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Aledo Rehab and Healthcare.

Visitation is Wednesday, October 7th from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. In accordance with public gathering guidelines… social distancing will be observed, and masks required as well as capacity limits followed within the funeral home. A private family graveside service will be held in Farlow Grove Cemetery, Matherville. Memorials may be left for the family.

Constance D. Palmer was born June 26, 1923 in Viola, Illinois the daughter of Carl and Margaret Palmer. On November 22, 1946 Connie married James Scovil in Viola. They were married for 45 years until his passing in 1991. Connie worked at the Arsenal during World War II then retired from Farmall after 35 years of service. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary #246 and attended Viola Methodist Church. She enjoyed dancing, bowling, playing bingo and going to the casino as well as playing cards with friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter: Judy (Ray) Miller of Lynn Center; grandchildren: Dave (Celeste) Robbins of Belleview, Nebraska, Denise (Matt) Grothus of Bettendorf, Jody Amidon of Bettendorf, Bruce Amidon of Rock Island and Laura (Marty) McManus of Sherrard; 8 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren and sister: Hazel Ziegenhorn of Viola.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sister Louise Robinson.

