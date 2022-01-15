Connie M. Tourville

May 11, 1952-January 13, 2022

ANNAWAN-Connie M. Tourville, 69, of Annawan, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Annawan, IL. Reverend S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Annawan. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. A Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 W. South Avenue, Annawan, IL, 61234.

Connie was born May 11, 1952, the daughter of Walter and Madolyn (Johnson) DeDecker, in Geneseo. She graduated from Annawan High School. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Western Illinois University. On August 24, 1974, she married Rick Tourville. He preceded her in death on September 17, 2009. Connie worked at Galesburg and Kewanee High School as a special education teacher. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Connie enjoyed reading, playing cards, and spending time with her grandson Landon. She made it a point to keep in touch with her many friends from teaching.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Madolyn DeDecker; sons, Jeff (Ashley Brose) Tourville, Kewanee, and Tyler Tourville, Davenport, IA; grandchildren, Landon Tourville and one on the way; mother-in-law, Marlene Tourville; sisters-in-law, Cindy Emling and Wendy Napoleon; and several nieces and nephews.

Connie was preceded in death by her father, Walter DeDecker; her loving husband, Rick Tourville; brothers, Ted DeDecker and Steven DeDecker; and sister-in-law, Kim Kubler.