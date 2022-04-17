Menu
Craig Arthur Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Craig Arthur Miller

April 7, 2022

MOLINE-Craig Arthur Miller, 74, of Moline, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Craig Miller was born in Rockford, IL.

Craig met his best friend and the love of his life, Judy Ackley Miller, in Moline. They owned Miller's Classic Carpet Care as well as Miller's Trucking and Hauling.

Survivors include his children Amy Miller, Todd Miller, Kelly Miller; grandchildren Jack, Connor, and Peyton Wright; his brother Harvey (Becky) Miller and nieces and nephews.

For his full obituary please see Quad-City Times and Wendt Funeral Home website at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

Per Craig's wishes, there will not be a Celebration of Life.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 17, 2022.
