Curtis R. Koepping
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
580 E Ogden Ave
Geneseo, IL

Curtis R. Koepping

September 30, 1929-March 16, 2022

HILLSDALE-Curtis R. Koepping, 92, of Hillsdale, IL, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo, IL. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Countryside Christian Church, Port Byron, IL. Pastor Steve Allison will officiate. Burial will follow at Friedens Cemetery, rural Port Byron. Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service at the church. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel will be assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to Countryside Christian Church, 3817 230th Street N., Port Byron, IL, 61275.

Curtis was born September 30, 1929, in Hillsdale, the son of Frank and Beatrice (Knochenmus) Koepping. He married Arlys Ernst on December 12, 1971, in Port Byron, IL. He proudly served during the Korean War in the United States Army. Curtis worked for JI Case, Bettendorf, retiring in 1987. He attended Countryside Christian Church until his heath deteriorated. He enjoyed yardwork and tending to his flowers, riding his bicycle, long walks with his dogs, grocery shopping, but most of all – spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Josh.

Curtis is survived by his wife, Arlys; child, Dana (Andy) Hergert; grandson, Josh Larimer; grand dog Savannah; sister, Betty Busch; brother-in-law, Allen Ernst; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marilyn Koepping and Marcella Koepping; sisters-in-law, Aleta Dean and Patricia Ernst.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Vandemore Funeral Home - Geneseo
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
