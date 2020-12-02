Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Curtis Nichols
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Curtis Nichols

February 22, 1964-November 30, 2020

MATHERVILLE, IL-Curtis Nichols, 56, of Matherville, Illinois died Monday, November 30, 2020 at home.

Private memorial services will be held at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Memorials may be made to the family.

He was a jack of all trades who enjoyed tinkering on cars and dominated road construction.

Survivors include his wife: Lena Nichols; son: Kurt Patrick M. Layman; step children: Andria Litty and Richard Layman; 11 grandchildren; parents: Josephine Nichols and Mike Nichols and siblings: Gordon Nichols, Gene Nichols, Coylie Reese, Josi Smith and Sara Brite.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Debora Nichols.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.