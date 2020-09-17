Curtis Walter Peters

October 14, 1918-September 13, 2020

GENESEO-Curtis W. Peters, 101, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Home – Geneseo. No services will be immediately held. An inurnment service will be held at a later date in Alexander, IA. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Curt Peters Memorial Fund.

Curt was born October 14, 1918, son of Henry and Floe Peters. He married Virginia Gregory on May 18, 1940, in Knoxville, IA. The couple became nationally known for their 79-year marriage and enjoyment of Hershey's chocolate bars being featured in news stories across the country, including the Today Show and People Magazine. Curt as a youth became a Life Scout earning 26 merit badges. He attended Iowa State University, joining the ARMY ROTC program, and was later a Scout Master Troop 5 in Waterloo, IA. He was very proud to have served his country during WWII, as part of General Patton's Third Army, 87th Division Golden Acorns, 346th Infantry at the close of the Battle of the Bulge. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, the Combat Infantry Badge, and the ETO Bronze Star. In 1944, Curt and Virginia moved to Waterloo. He worked at John Deere Co. while starting his own company Curt Craft Printing which he operated for 39 years along with his wife Virginia, retiring in 1983, then moving to his childhood home in Alexander, Iowa. Curt was a member of The Gideon's International, The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Waterloo.

Those left to cherish his memory include his five children, Curtis "Gregory" Peters, Janene (Brad) Church, Jim (Barbara) Peters, Susan (Roger) Cathoir and Ron (Connie) Peters; 11 grandchildren; Ann Sewick (Larry) Frost, Sara (John) Bagley, Karen (Tom) Heun, Timothy Peters, Joseph (Sarah) Peters, James (Ruth) Peters, Phillip Cathoir, Bekah Peters, Teresa (Todd) Hamann, Andrew (Bobbie Jo) Peters; 13 great-grandchildren, Bret (Angelica) Murray, Brice Bagley, Amanda (Will) Avery, Shauna Heun, Ella Peters, William Peters, Jane Peters, Miles Peters, Max Martens, Kiaya Peters, Amelia Peters, Samuel Peters, Callan Hamann; and a great-great-grandchild, Tallulah Murray.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Virginia; sister, Georgia Correll; brother Charles Peters; daughter-in-law, Helen Peters; and grandson Robert Sewick.