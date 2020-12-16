Cynthia "Cindy" Feik

February 22, 1951 - December 15, 2020

New Windsor - Cynthia "Cindy" Feik, 69, of New Windsor, Illinois died Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Trinity Rock Island.

Visitation is Tuesday, December 22nd from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Dennison Funeral Home, Viola. Masks will be required and all social distancing protocol will be followed. Private funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23rd with burial in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, New Windsor. Memorials may be left for New Windsor Library or New Windsor Fire Department.

Cindy was born February 22, 1951 in Moline, Illinois the daughter of Dallas and Pauline Carlson Switzer. She graduated from Winola High School in 1969. On December 11, 1977, she married Gregory Feik in New Windsor. Cindy worked at BHASED for over 28 years, retiring in 2016. She loved to fish, travel, cook, attend her grandkids sport events and activities as well as cheer on the Cubs and Illini Basketball. Cindy loved Christmas and time spent with family. Her greatest joy was taking care of everyone. She served on the New Windsor Library Board and volunteered at Winola Elementary as a listener.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband: Greg Feik of New Windsor; daughters: Darci Banks of Cape Coral, Florida, Megan (Brett) Daniel of Coal Valley and Nicki Feik of Ankeny, Iowa, grandchildren: Avery Daniel and Reese Daniel and father: Dallas Switzer.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Polly Switzer, brother: Brad Switzer and son-in-law: Dick Banks.

