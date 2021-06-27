D. Jack May

January 1, 1954-June 22, 2021

MOLINE-D. Jack May, 67, of Moline, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 29th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at South Park Presbyterian Church, Rock Island with service to follow. Military Honors will be presented prior to visitation at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. All wishing to attend the Arsenal ceremony should meet in the parking lot at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, at 2:00 p.m.

Jack May was born January 1, 1954, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Don and JoAnn (Simpson) May. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Sirfus on March 16, 1973, in Des Moines, Iowa. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. His career in Hydraulic/Pneumatic Engineering led the family to five different states. He retired from Iowa Fluid Power in October of 2018.

Jack was an active member and Elder of South Park Presbyterian Church. He belonged to the Gold Wing Touring Association, serving in many leadership roles. He volunteered with the Mississippi Bend Trykes building specialty bikes for kids. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking and riding the open road with his friends. Family was the most important thing to Jack, especially his beloved grandchildren. He loved a good game night, full of jokes and laughter here locally and in Yuma, Arizona.

Jack is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce; children, Jennifer (Aaron) Shannon of Coal Valley, Illinois, Jason (Rian) May of Milan, Illinois, and Melissa Snell-Christen of Springfield, Illinois; six grandchildren; and a sister, Nancy Hayter of Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Snell.

Memorials may be made to the family for charitable distribution.