Dale W. Ague
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
225 E Park St
Geneseo, IL

Dale W. Ague

January 9, 1954-September 17, 2021

GENESEO-Dale W. Ague, 67, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22nd, at the Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dale Ague Memorial Fund.

Dale Wayne Ague was born January 9, 1954 in Moline, the son of Donald L. Sr., and Virginia A. Graehling Ague. He was educated in Moline schools and attended Roosevelt Military Academy in Aledo. He later earned an AA degree in CAD & CAM from Blackhawk College in Moline. His marriage to Deborah Carlile took place on February 5, 1972 in Rock Island.

He was a maintenance supervisor at George Evans Corporation in Moline until retiring in January 2016. Dale was a very active member of the Izaak Walton League in Geneseo for many years and did volunteer work with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Geneseo. He enjoyed camping, fishing, his garden, and making wooden toys.

Those surviving are his wife, Deb, five children, Terry (Cinnamon) Ague, Canyon Lake, Texas, Tim Ague, Genoa, Illinois, Tina VanQuakebeke, Mohave Valley, Arizona, Michael Ague, Bettendorf, Mark (Becky) Ague, Colona, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and another one on the way. Other survivors include a sister, Sharlyne (David) Fuller, Moline, and two brothers, Donald L. (Bonnie) Ague, Jr., and Emery (Deb) Ague, Glen Ellyn, Illinois. His parents, his stepmother, Leona, a sister, Pamela Barnette, and a brother LeRoy Ague, preceded him in death.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stackhousemoore.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
225 E Park St PO Box 269, Geneseo, IL
Sep
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
225 E Park St PO Box 269, Geneseo, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services - Geneseo Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest Sympathy to all of the Ague family
Peg Boldt
September 22, 2021
Dale is a true hero. I have so enjoyed working with him and Deb in my role as a Cancer Research nurse. Thank you for the long years of dedication to finding a cure
Shelle Sikkema
Friend
September 20, 2021
