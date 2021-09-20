Dale W. Ague

January 9, 1954-September 17, 2021

GENESEO-Dale W. Ague, 67, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22nd, at the Geneseo Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Dale Ague Memorial Fund.

Dale Wayne Ague was born January 9, 1954 in Moline, the son of Donald L. Sr., and Virginia A. Graehling Ague. He was educated in Moline schools and attended Roosevelt Military Academy in Aledo. He later earned an AA degree in CAD & CAM from Blackhawk College in Moline. His marriage to Deborah Carlile took place on February 5, 1972 in Rock Island.

He was a maintenance supervisor at George Evans Corporation in Moline until retiring in January 2016. Dale was a very active member of the Izaak Walton League in Geneseo for many years and did volunteer work with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Geneseo. He enjoyed camping, fishing, his garden, and making wooden toys.

Those surviving are his wife, Deb, five children, Terry (Cinnamon) Ague, Canyon Lake, Texas, Tim Ague, Genoa, Illinois, Tina VanQuakebeke, Mohave Valley, Arizona, Michael Ague, Bettendorf, Mark (Becky) Ague, Colona, eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and another one on the way. Other survivors include a sister, Sharlyne (David) Fuller, Moline, and two brothers, Donald L. (Bonnie) Ague, Jr., and Emery (Deb) Ague, Glen Ellyn, Illinois. His parents, his stepmother, Leona, a sister, Pamela Barnette, and a brother LeRoy Ague, preceded him in death.

