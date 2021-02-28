Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Dale Reuben Hultgren
1931 - 2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
24021 Royal Worlington Drive
Naperville, IL

Dale Reuben Hultgren

October 28, 1931-February 24, 2021

AURORA-Dale Reuben Hultgren, age 89, passed away on February 24, 2021 at his home in Aurora, IL.

Dale was born on October 28, 1931 in Moline, IL and spent his childhood in New Windsor and Toluca, IL. He received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State (Normal) University and his master's degree from University of Colorado Boulder. He started his career at Freeman Elementary School then taught science for many years at Jefferson Middle School. Dale retired in 1992 after 39 years in West Aurora School District 129.

Dale is survived by his two children, Monica (Keith Gutsell) Hultgren and Eric (Kristin) Hultgren; six grandchildren; Ava, Madeline, Cole Sampias and Zachary, Benjamin, Eleanor Hultgren; nephew, Mark (Debbie) Trembacki; and niece, Jill (Jim) Koulos. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rae Jean (nee Tudor) Hultgren; parents, Reuben and Elvina Hultgren; and sisters, Janice Trembacki and Joyce Hultgren.

Services for Dale are private. Interment at Andover Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's name to the Morton Arboretum for the dedication of a tribute tree in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - South Naperville (Route 59)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember you and your family from Rosary High School, Aurora, IL
former
Classmate
March 3, 2021
I worked with Dale at Jefferson. He cared about his students and was respected by his colleagues. My sympathy to his family.
Christine Crouch
Coworker
March 1, 2021
Papa shared many life lessons with us growing up. Whether it was telling Cole how to "never spend money on a woman," or teaching us all how to "properly cut the saran wrap," he never failed to bring a smile to our faces. We will miss his crazy stories about his time as a "youngster," his peppermint ice cream he always offered up when we visited, and his random text messages that never seemed to make any sense. We Love and miss you so much already, but hope you are reuniting and sharing all these wonderful stories with grammy.

Love always,
Madeline, Ava, and Cole
February 27, 2021
