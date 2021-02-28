Dale Reuben Hultgren

October 28, 1931-February 24, 2021

AURORA-Dale Reuben Hultgren, age 89, passed away on February 24, 2021 at his home in Aurora, IL.

Dale was born on October 28, 1931 in Moline, IL and spent his childhood in New Windsor and Toluca, IL. He received his bachelor's degree from Illinois State (Normal) University and his master's degree from University of Colorado Boulder. He started his career at Freeman Elementary School then taught science for many years at Jefferson Middle School. Dale retired in 1992 after 39 years in West Aurora School District 129.

Dale is survived by his two children, Monica (Keith Gutsell) Hultgren and Eric (Kristin) Hultgren; six grandchildren; Ava, Madeline, Cole Sampias and Zachary, Benjamin, Eleanor Hultgren; nephew, Mark (Debbie) Trembacki; and niece, Jill (Jim) Koulos. He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rae Jean (nee Tudor) Hultgren; parents, Reuben and Elvina Hultgren; and sisters, Janice Trembacki and Joyce Hultgren.

Services for Dale are private. Interment at Andover Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dale's name to the Morton Arboretum for the dedication of a tribute tree in his memory. Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.