Daniel B. Caffery

April 27, 1951-September 24, 2020

Moline - Daniel B. Caffery, 69, of Moline, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Trinity, Rock Island. Private services will take place at later date with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Dan was born on April 27, 1951 in Rock Island, a son of Charles E. and Betty L. (Goff) Caffery. He worked for the US Postal Service for 38 years retiring in 2010.

Survivors include his siblings: Jerry (Sally), Mike, and Tim (Lori) Caffery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.