Menu
Search
Menu
The Dispatch-Argus
The Dispatch-Argus HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Daniel B. Caffery

Daniel B. Caffery

April 27, 1951-September 24, 2020

Moline - Daniel B. Caffery, 69, of Moline, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Trinity, Rock Island. Private services will take place at later date with burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Dan was born on April 27, 1951 in Rock Island, a son of Charles E. and Betty L. (Goff) Caffery. He worked for the US Postal Service for 38 years retiring in 2010.

Survivors include his siblings: Jerry (Sally), Mike, and Tim (Lori) Caffery.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tom.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.