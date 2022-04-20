Menu
Daniel Barrott
1994 - 2022
BORN
1994
DIED
2022
Daniel Barrott

May 14, 1994-March 19, 2022

Daniel Barrott died on March 19, 2022 in Chicago. He was born in New Zealand on May 14, 1994. He was a talented musician, playing the piano and organ at several local churches. He was a wonderful older brother to his sisters, Kaitlin and Zoe, and his little brother, Angus. He is also survived by his parents, Grant and Debbie Barrott of New Zealand; grandparents Beryl Barrott, Everett and Joyce Nesseler, and Mike and Sally Dahm. He had many special aunts, uncles and cousins including Nicole and Patrick Perion, Seth and Kara Dahm and Leslie and Reid Adamson. Also, very special friends, Curtis and Alex Fischer-Delschlaeger and Jim and Angie McKillip. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Lawson, and his grandfather, Bryan Barrott.

Friends and family are invited to attend A Celebration of Life at Church of Peace in Rock Island, Friday, April 22 at 10:00 A.M. This will be followed by a non-hosted celebration at Riverfront Grille in Rock Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to R.I.C.C.A. of Rock Island County.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 20, 2022.
