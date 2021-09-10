Menu
Daniel Genac III
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Daniel Genac III

February 28, 1946-September 7, 2021

Daniel J. Genac III, 75, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be private. Rafferty Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation Suicide Prevention for the Out of the Darkness Walk, Team Chris Nation.

Dan was born February 28, 1946 in East Orange, NJ, the son of Daniel J. Jr. and Natalie (Feindt) Genac. He married Cheryl L. Sherr on April 2, 1966 in Miami, FL.

Dan received his Bachelor Degree at University of Miami. He worked at Deere and Co. in International Sales and Marketing retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing Spanish folk music on his guitar, cooking and exotic cuisine.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; children, David Genac, Moline, Lisa Hayes, Moline, Shana (Matthew) Quandt, Brookfield, WI and Chad (Dana) Genac, Libertyville, IL and grandchildren, Matthew (Josh), Jared, Ani, Sophia, Paxton, Hayden and Grant. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Christopher Hayes.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sorry for your loss. I knew Dan very well and we were goods friends. Sorry that I didn't learn about him passing away.
Diego Navarro, Bettendorf, IA
October 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Cheryl and the rest of Dan's family. Dan was great guy and friend for many years in Asia and later here in the States. God rest his soul and and provide comfort to his family.
Karl and Alice Griffith
Friend
September 13, 2021
Wishing you all peace, love, and comfort in this time of loss. May his memory be a blessing.
Laurie Hayes
Family
September 10, 2021
