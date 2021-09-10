Daniel Genac III

February 28, 1946-September 7, 2021

Daniel J. Genac III, 75, of Moline, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be private. Rafferty Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation Suicide Prevention for the Out of the Darkness Walk, Team Chris Nation.

Dan was born February 28, 1946 in East Orange, NJ, the son of Daniel J. Jr. and Natalie (Feindt) Genac. He married Cheryl L. Sherr on April 2, 1966 in Miami, FL.

Dan received his Bachelor Degree at University of Miami. He worked at Deere and Co. in International Sales and Marketing retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing Spanish folk music on his guitar, cooking and exotic cuisine.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; children, David Genac, Moline, Lisa Hayes, Moline, Shana (Matthew) Quandt, Brookfield, WI and Chad (Dana) Genac, Libertyville, IL and grandchildren, Matthew (Josh), Jared, Ani, Sophia, Paxton, Hayden and Grant. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Christopher Hayes.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com