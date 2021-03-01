Daniel Hamerlinck

October 25, 1952-February 25, 2021

Daniel Hamerlinck, 68, of Pearcy, Arkansas, passed away February 25, 2021.

He was born on October 25, 1952, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Dale Joseph Hamerlinck and Betty Curry Hamerlinck. Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Betty Jane Grove.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Shaw Hamerlinck; sons Jason, Todd and Andy Hamerlinck; his ten grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Marty and Audrey Hamerlinck of Rock Island, Illinois; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Craig Afeld.

Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Visitation: Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM.

