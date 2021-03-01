Menu
Daniel Hamerlinck
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
2205 Airport Road
Hot Springs, AR

Daniel Hamerlinck

October 25, 1952-February 25, 2021

Daniel Hamerlinck, 68, of Pearcy, Arkansas, passed away February 25, 2021.

He was born on October 25, 1952, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Dale Joseph Hamerlinck and Betty Curry Hamerlinck. Preceded in death by parents; and sister, Betty Jane Grove.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Shaw Hamerlinck; sons Jason, Todd and Andy Hamerlinck; his ten grandchildren; his brother and sister-in-law, Marty and Audrey Hamerlinck of Rock Island, Illinois; his sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Craig Afeld.

Services: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, Davis-Smith Funeral Home, Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Visitation: Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 PM.

Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
2205 Airport Road, Hot Springs, AR
Mar
3
Service
2:00p.m.
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
2205 Airport Road, Hot Springs, AR
Davis-Smith Funeral Home - Hot Springs
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sincere sympathy to Dan's family and sister, Nancy and family.
Bill and Donna (Hamerlinck) Schutte
March 4, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Don Cogburn
Friend
March 2, 2021
Love and prayer for your family
Jack & Mary Belcner
March 2, 2021
Jack and Mary Jane Belcner
March 2, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Dan's passing. Remember and enjoyed the times we spent on the Sherrard Fire Department together. Our Thought and Prayers are with you and you family
Charles R Thieme
March 2, 2021
we were sorry hearing of Dan's passing. you have our thoughts and prayers.
Mary Hetrick
March 1, 2021
We were so saddened to learn of Dan's passing. He was such a sweet guy -- we really enjoyed our times together through cruising and meeting at Dave & Kathy's. May he rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Love, Sandy and Rex
Sandy Rogers
March 1, 2021
