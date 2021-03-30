Daniel George Horan

March 28, 2021

CHICAGO-Daniel George Horan, 76, of Chicago passed away Sunday March 28, 2021. He was the son of Genevieve McClellan. Dan married Susan Andich, September 6, 1981. Devoted Father of Sadie and Genevieve (Ryan Hall) Horan. Brother of Kathleen (Glenn) Zamorski, Patrick (Elaine) Caine, Raymond Horan, Dee (the late William Uhlmansiek) and the late Mary Greishaber (Horan), and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Dedicated Counselor. Challah delivery man. Original parking lot parent. Avid reader and Night Ministry volunteer.

A private family graveside service will be 2 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island IL. Services may be viewed via live-stream by visiting https://vimeo.com/530446942. Shiva will be held in Chicago at the Horan's Thursday at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Night Ministry, a Chicago-based organization that works to provide housing, health care and human connection to members of our community struggling with poverty or homelessness.

