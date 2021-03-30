Menu
Daniel George Horan
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Daniel George Horan

March 28, 2021

CHICAGO-Daniel George Horan, 76, of Chicago passed away Sunday March 28, 2021. He was the son of Genevieve McClellan. Dan married Susan Andich, September 6, 1981. Devoted Father of Sadie and Genevieve (Ryan Hall) Horan. Brother of Kathleen (Glenn) Zamorski, Patrick (Elaine) Caine, Raymond Horan, Dee (the late William Uhlmansiek) and the late Mary Greishaber (Horan), and uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Dedicated Counselor. Challah delivery man. Original parking lot parent. Avid reader and Night Ministry volunteer.

A private family graveside service will be 2 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Hebrew Cemetery, Rock Island IL. Services may be viewed via live-stream by visiting https://vimeo.com/530446942. Shiva will be held in Chicago at the Horan's Thursday at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to Night Ministry, a Chicago-based organization that works to provide housing, health care and human connection to members of our community struggling with poverty or homelessness.

https://thenightministry.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/79631/Default.aspx

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Service
2:00p.m.
via live-stream by visiting https://vimeo.com/530446942
IL
Mar
31
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hebrew Cemetery
Rock Island, IL
Apr
1
Shiva
7:00p.m.
at the Horan's
Chicago, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Katie, Sarah, Chris (Apple)
March 31, 2021
Sue, Sadie and Jen - My heart is with you all today - hold each other close - take comfort in how much Dan loved you and the happiness you brought him. God bless.
Dee Uhlmansiek
March 31, 2021
LeeAna, Meagan, Casey and Bair
March 30, 2021
Dan was always my favorite city dad! We would drive down from the country when we were kids and visit on the weekends and we couldn't WAIT to get to Dan & Sue's where we knew there would be a big hug, a kiss, a grin and a "Hi ya Baby" waiting from Dan. There are SO many hysterical childhood memories with Dan in them and I will never forget him. Love to his three favorite girls.
Alex Lindenmeyer
March 30, 2021
-The Lindenmeyer Girls
March 30, 2021
