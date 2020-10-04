Menu
Daniel L. Einfeldt

September 20, 1941-August 8, 2020

Illinois City - Daniel L. Einfeldt, 78, of Illinois City, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence.

A time of remembrance will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Ducky's Lagoon, Andalusia, IL.

Daniel is survived by his children, Kevin (Lynn) Einfeldt and Angie Einfeldt; grandchildren, Trevor Einfeldt and Noah Long; great grandchildren, Nariah, Nevaeh, and AJ Einfeldt; and sisters, Judy (Ron) Conover, Peggy (Darrell) DeKeyrel; and Sherie Einfeldt. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Colleen Einfeldt.

Online condolences may be left to Daniel's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
