Daniel "Dan" Francis Lage

June 15, 1949-December 17, 2021

Daniel "Dan" Francis Lage, 72, of East Moline, Illinois passed away on December 17, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Homewood Church, 3303 60 Street, Moline. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at the Western Township Cemetery in Orion. Memorials may be made to the church.

Dan was born on June 15, 1949 the son of Harold and Francis Lage. He was employed as a diesel mechanic and later as a truck driver with Yellow Freight retiring in 2005 a member of the teamsters union.

Dan enjoyed working his land in Missouri and he could fix anything from a chainsaw to a semi. Above all, Dan loved his family and especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events.

Survivors include his children; Beth Mack of Orion, Bill (Julie) Lage of Orion, Mary (Brandon) Taets of Orion and Sam (Lori Caffery) Lage of Gravois Mills, Missouri. Grandchildren; Alexandra, Austin, Sarah, Holly, Devin, Danielle, Delaney, Nathan, Taylor, Valerie and Abby. Siblings; Virginia, Cherie, Dennis, Lillian and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Rich Mack and siblings; Charlotte and David.

