Daniel Francis "Dan" Lage
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Daniel "Dan" Francis Lage

June 15, 1949-December 17, 2021

Daniel "Dan" Francis Lage, 72, of East Moline, Illinois passed away on December 17, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Trinity Rock Island.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Homewood Church, 3303 60 Street, Moline. Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Inurnment will be at the Western Township Cemetery in Orion. Memorials may be made to the church.

Dan was born on June 15, 1949 the son of Harold and Francis Lage. He was employed as a diesel mechanic and later as a truck driver with Yellow Freight retiring in 2005 a member of the teamsters union.

Dan enjoyed working his land in Missouri and he could fix anything from a chainsaw to a semi. Above all, Dan loved his family and especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's events.

Survivors include his children; Beth Mack of Orion, Bill (Julie) Lage of Orion, Mary (Brandon) Taets of Orion and Sam (Lori Caffery) Lage of Gravois Mills, Missouri. Grandchildren; Alexandra, Austin, Sarah, Holly, Devin, Danielle, Delaney, Nathan, Taylor, Valerie and Abby. Siblings; Virginia, Cherie, Dennis, Lillian and 5 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Elizabeth; son-in-law, Rich Mack and siblings; Charlotte and David.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we send our Condolences to your family. Dan was a life long friend and will be missed greatly. He visited often, and we talked and laughed while fixing things and over many dinners. He was a great guy and we are so very sorry for your loss.
Dave & Rose Ann Burgmeier
January 18, 2022
Worked on many Via De Cristo weekends with Dan. Had great conversations, lots of fun and many laughs. He was one of those guys that would do anything that was asked of him. Will miss him greatly.
Duane Little
December 21, 2021
Daniel will be sorely missed. He was a good friend and Dean enjoyed ushering with him at church. Often they sat together at the stock car races in East Moline. They were good company together! We deeply regret that we won't be able to attend Daniel's memorial service. Our thoughts and prayers will be with the family.
Dean & Rosie Clark
December 19, 2021
