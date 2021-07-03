Daniel G. Lee

December 3, 1949-July 1, 2021

SILVIS-Daniel G. Lee, 71, of Silvis, Illinois died Thursday, July 1, 2021 at home.

Visitation is Monday, July 5th from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6th at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be left for Geneseo Evangelical Free Church.

Daniel Gene was born December 3, 1949 in Moline, Illinois the son of Robert and Doris Miller Lee. The 1967 United Township High School graduate went on to work for John Deere Foundry, retiring after 37 years of service. On April 16, 1983, he married Beverly James. Dan was a talented woodworker, he could build anything… and specialized in wheelchair ramps for the disabled. He enjoyed camping.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Bev; daughter: Christine Lee; bonus children: Paula Long, Billy Long and Daniel Long; 12 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and siblings: Alecia (Mark) Beyhl, Dale McConnell and Melissia (Harlan) Burhans.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter: Belinda Garver.

