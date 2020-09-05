Daniel Paul Hankins

December 25, 1967- September 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Daniel Paul Hankins, 52, Rock Island, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. Funeral services are 10 AM Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 PM Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Dan was born on December 25, 1967 in Elk Grove, IL, the son of Howard and Sandra (Duncan) Hankins. He was a machinist at the Rock Island Arsenal. Dan enjoyed shooting pool and playing golf. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs Fan. He was a US Army Veteran.

Survivors include his children, Joshua (Maria) Hankins, Akron, OH, Cody Hankins and Samantha Hankins, Rock Island, siblings, George (Laura) Hankins, Elgin, IL, Jennifer Hankins, IN and Matt Lundgren, WI and the family cats.

He was preceded in death by his parents and step-son, Tony Lopez.

