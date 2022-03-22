Danny Lee Burgess

January 16, 1966-February 28, 2022

Danny Lee Burgess, 56, of Richardson TX, beloved husband of Margie (Laurienzo), cherished son of the late Danny Lee Burgess and Penny Lee (Norin) Burgess, loving father of Wendy Burgess, Kelly Burgess and Danny Lee Burgess III, and Peter and David Dupre (stepsons), dear brother of the late Cindy Lee Burgess and Teddy (Charmaine) Burgess, proud grandfather of Christopher Rogers, and Alyssa and Johnathan Hensley, left this earthly life on February 28, 2022.

Family meant everything to Danny, and he often reminisced about his childhood and times spent with family. He was happiest when with his wife Margie, at home, or anywhere. They enjoyed 25 wonderful years together

Danny worked as an automobile mechanic for many years, opening several successful auto repair shops. He loved cars and driving, and would drive you anywhere, and get you there non-stop, faster than you wanted. Later in life Danny decided to pursue a career in truck driving, something he always wanted to do. He got his CDL in 2016 and drove for several years, loving every minute.

There was no middle ground for Danny. It was always all or nothing. He loved going out for dinner, and, if possible, took every opportunity that came his way to embarrass his children in public. He loved stirring the pot and there was never a dull moment when with him.

Donations can be sent for the "Preservation of St. Benedict Painted Church" at 84-5140 Painted Church Rd., Captain Cook, Hawaii 96704.