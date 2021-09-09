Danny G. Haynes

June 29, 1935-September 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Danny G. Haynes, 86, of East Moline passed away Sunday, September 6, 2021 at Allure, East Moline, Illinois.

There will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Danny Gene Haynes was born June 29, 1935 in Maquon, Illinois, the only child of Robert and Edith (Walker) Haynes. Danny attended Galesburg High School, Galesburg, Illinois class of 1954. He married Donna Worrell January 15, 1972 in Bradford, Illinois. She passed on December 17, 2002. He worked as a truck driver last working for Daufeldt Transport, Muscatine, Iowa, August 2012.

Danny enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Danny was known as "Diesel Dan, The Wareco Man". He was quite a jokester.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Christine (Steve) Gray, Florida, Larry (Velta) Haynes, East Peoria, Illinois, Debra (Billy) Griffith, East Moline, his step-children, Gail (Brian) Kenney, Galva, Illinois, and Dwain (Sandy) Jones, Morrison, Illinois, seven grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Donna Haynes.

