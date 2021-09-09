Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny G. Haynes
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
1902 Third Avenue
East Moline, IL

Danny G. Haynes

June 29, 1935-September 6, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Danny G. Haynes, 86, of East Moline passed away Sunday, September 6, 2021 at Allure, East Moline, Illinois.

There will be no services. Cremation rites will be accorded.

Danny Gene Haynes was born June 29, 1935 in Maquon, Illinois, the only child of Robert and Edith (Walker) Haynes. Danny attended Galesburg High School, Galesburg, Illinois class of 1954. He married Donna Worrell January 15, 1972 in Bradford, Illinois. She passed on December 17, 2002. He worked as a truck driver last working for Daufeldt Transport, Muscatine, Iowa, August 2012.

Danny enjoyed watching NASCAR racing. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Danny was known as "Diesel Dan, The Wareco Man". He was quite a jokester.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Christine (Steve) Gray, Florida, Larry (Velta) Haynes, East Peoria, Illinois, Debra (Billy) Griffith, East Moline, his step-children, Gail (Brian) Kenney, Galva, Illinois, and Dwain (Sandy) Jones, Morrison, Illinois, seven grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Donna Haynes.

Online condolences may be left at sullivanellisltd.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.