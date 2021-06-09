Menu
Danny L. Jackson
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL

Danny L. Jackson

October 20, 1947-June 3, 2021

MOLINE-Danny L. Jackson, 73, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.

There will be no public services. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

Danny Lee Jackson was born October 20, 1947, in Rock Island, Illinois, the son of Robert and Shirley (DeVrieze) Jackson. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Elinor M. Briggs and the couple had a son, Danny Lee Jackson, Jr. He later married Cheryl (Hessler) Hamilton on August 8, 2008, in Orion, Illinois.

Dan was an accomplished engineer with Deere & Company, retiring in 2000 after more than 30 years with the company. He was also a devout Christian who enjoyed fishing and golfing and was a talented handyman who enjoyed fixing things around the house.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl; a son, Danny L. (Stacey) Jackson, Jr. of New York; two step-children that he treated like they were his own, Christopher (LeeAnn) Hamilton of Bettendorf, Iowa, and Megan (fiancé Adam Cortez) Hamilton of Moline; grandchildren, Ashley, Tommy, Danny IV, Joey, Stacey, and Danielle Jackson, and Gavin and Madeline Hamilton; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Elinor; and siblings, Robert, Karol, and Gary Jackson, and twin grandsons, Danny III and Zachary.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.