Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Danny A. Lear
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Danny A. Lear

April 10, 1947-February 28, 2021

MOLINE-Danny A. Lear, 73, of Moline, passed away, Sunday, February 28, 2021, at his residence.

Private funeral services will be held at this time. Public visitation will be from 11:00-1:00 pm Friday, March 5, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. The service will be livestreamed Friday, at 1 pm, and can be found on Danny's obituary at esterdahl.com. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.

Danny was born on April 10, 1947, in Moline, the son of Clyde O. and Bessie J. (Jones) Lear. He married his high school sweetheart Barbara J. Stevens on October 18, 1968, in Moline. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Moline. Danny was a lab technician for the city of Moline until he retired in 2002. He loved woodworking and took great pride in everything he did. He was a diehard Cubs and Bears fan. Danny cherished his family the most.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; sons, Bryon (Melissa) Lear, East Moline, Douglas (Nicole) Lear, Moline; grandchildren, Alex Lear, Daphne, AL, Adam Lear, East Moline, Josh Lear, East Moline; brother, Gary (Tina) Lear, Moline; sister, Mary Anne (Bob) Honzik, Hot Springs, AR; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Tessa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Verlee Bartelsen and Norma Strandlund.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd.
6601 38th Avenue, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Barbara I've been thinking about you a lot this week and will keep you in my thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. My condolences.
Mikki Gale Judge
March 6, 2021
Condolences to his family family I met Danny in high school and have stayed friends sympathy´s to Barb also on losing her sister
Jo Bretl
March 5, 2021
I was sad to hear of Danny’s passing, he was one of the first friend I had growing up on 43rd st. May he Rest In Peace
Cheryl crow ( Burich )
Friend
March 5, 2021
Sympathies to the whole family. Your dad had to be a great guy because of how you boys turned out!!
Suzy VenHorst
March 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Gary, Dan. Mary Ann and I grew up in church together. Nancy and I met in the 80s and had many good times together. Finding out she was related to the Lears proved what a small world we live in. Please share my love and sympathy to all.
Vicki Flesher
March 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Danny's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Barb, your sons and their families.
Stan and Willie Leach
March 3, 2021
I´m sad to hear of Dan´s passing. I remember him as a very kind and friendly man. My sincere condolences to his entire family.
Jane McBride Olmsted
March 3, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Barb, sending prayers to you and your family!
Beverly Johnson Hollenback
March 3, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for all the family.
Aurelia Miller
March 2, 2021
My sympathys to the Lear family, I met Dan when I started at the moline water department on March 1, 1972, 49 years ago today. Great guy and I enjoyed working with him for the 9 years I was there.
Dan Exbom
March 1, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the Lear family. The Casillas brothers grew up with the Lear bothers on 43rd street.
Chuck Casillas
March 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results